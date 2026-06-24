Elvin Ng had to get steroid jabs for sandfly bites after they became inflamed

Going to the beach is fun and all, but when the sandflies bite, they bite.

On Jun 18, Singaporean actor Elvin Ng took to Instagram to share that he'd gone through another round of steroid injections for the sandfly bites and infection he'd gotten four months ago.

"It's actually not that painful (luckily there's ice) but I was just bracing myself for each shot and squeezing any life out of the plushie (luckily I have it) for destress purposes," he quipped in the post.

The 45-year-old explained that he was sharing his story because of the common hatred for sandfly bites, and to help others prevent or deal with them.

"They started getting inflamed a month (delayed reaction) after I was at the beach suntanning, at about the same time I had to go for my eye operation, which was the first few days of Chinese New Year in end Feb," recalled Ng.

"So has been a really tough start to the horse year with a bad eye and super itchy legs until now (and even after my eye has almost fully recovered)," he added with the hashtags "sandflybitesarereal" and "ihatesandflies".

He did visit the GP twice, but the prescriptions of anti-histamines and steroid creams didn't seem to work much.