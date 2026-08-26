Elvin Ng surprises former helper in Indonesia with pineapple tarts and family trip

Back in the 2000s, when he first joined the entertainment industry, Singaporean actor Elvin Ng, 45, faced hectic filming schedules – with some shoots running from 7am to midnight. Once home, he would memorise scripts till 1am, sleep for five hours and go back to work.

During this time, his then-helper, Jumi, was "a silent strength", helping to wake Ng up and supporting his family through various ups and downs, including the death of Ng’s father in 2012.

"She's always with a smile, very gentle, very unassuming," recalled Ng in a recent episode of CNA Insider's On The Red Dot.

"She was the one who most matched my age and my siblings' ages as well. We were close-knit."

Jumi ended up working for the Ng family for six years. In 2014, she announced that she wanted to go back to Indonesia and "get on with her life".

Twelve years later, the On The Red Dot episode follows the reunion of Jumi, now 42, with both Elvin Ng and his mother, Linda Chew, who travelled to Indonesia to surprise her.