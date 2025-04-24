Which Emerald Hill stars stole the spotlight and viewers' hearts?
Did your favourite Emerald Hill actor make our list?
If you have been following the hit blockbuster drama Emerald Hill religiously, you would definitely understand what we mean when we say it has been an emotional rollercoaster.
We're not going to lie. We have been every bit as invested in the story, impatiently waiting (darn those cliffhanger endings) for new episodes every Monday.
Which cast members had us ranting in group chats, shouting at our screens and sparking heated conversations during mealtimes and gatherings?
Here are the stars who stole the spotlight and our hearts. And also that last piece of nyonya kueh.
CHEN LIPING AS AH ZHU
The 59-year-old delivered both laughs and heart as Ah Zhu, a con artist and compulsive gambler who raises kid Xinniang before giving her to the Zhang family.
Though some critics have whispered that Chen’s portrayal is simply a rehash of her past iconic characters, like Mo Wanwan in Holland V, we beg to differ.
IVORY CHIA AS YOUNG XINNIANG
The nine-year-old had viewers in her palm the second she came on screen as kid Xinniang.
Her now iconic scene of her crying “nya nya” after her adoptive mum (Chen Liping) leaves her with the Zhang family is why she will most definitely win the Young Talent Award at the next Star Awards.
DAWN YEOH AS KANG SI LI
Did anyone see this coming?
Before Emerald Hill, we definitely didn’t expect Dawn Yeoh to wow us but the 38-year-old proved everyone wrong with her portrayal of the shrilly, s*** stirring third daughter-in-law. She's the villain everyone loves to hate, which means she's doing something right.
CHANTALLE NG AS ZHANG AN NA
We knew Chantalle Ng was going to play evil in the drama but we sure didn't expect Zhang An Na to be this evil. We have friends who admit they're so done with the character, they would fast forward the scene whenever she comes on. If that's not praise for Ng's acting, we don't know what is.
JESSECA LIU AS LI SHU QIN
Let it be known that from hence on, Liu will be known as only Er Shao Nai Nai.
JUIN TEH AS YAN JIE
As Er Shao Nai Nai's faithful majie Yan Jie, Teh has displayed range and more so than anyone else, become the show's anchor and most comforting presence.
Who doesn't love a good sidekick?