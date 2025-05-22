Emerald Hill actor Xiu Jie Kai recognised by tourists in Taiwan

Blockbuster drama series Emerald Hill may have wrapped its run in Singapore, but fans clearly have not forgotten the show or its cast.

Especially not Taiwanese actor Xiu Jie Kai who played Zhang Jin He, better known as the er shao ye (second son) of the Zhang family.

In a video posted on YouTube, the 42-year-old was out shopping with his wife, Taiwanese actress, Alyssa Chia, 50, when a woman suddenly exclaimed in Mandarin, “Little Nonya?”

Emerald Hill is a spin-off of the 2008 mega hit The Little Nonya, and it appears that this group of fans, likely Singaporeans, instantly recognised Jie Kai.

Caught off guard, Xiu gave an embarrassed smile while Chia smirked and playfully confirmed their suspicions, teasing, “Yes, you guessed correctly! Go get his autograph quickly” before cheekily stepping aside to let her husband deal with the excited fans.

Of course, it was all in good fun as Chia was seen helping them take pictures as Xiu proudly introduced her as his wife.

Wait, shouldn’t Chia be in the shot too? She is also an established actress in her own right, even winning a Golden Horse award for Best Actress in 2021.

As she walked away, Chia mused with a laugh, “Wah… Xiu Jie Kai is very popular now. Being with him, I feel the pressure.”

A proud-looking Xiu then caught up with her and said: “Now you know how happy you will feel when we go out together?”

With Emerald Hill now airing on Taiwan’s TVBS 42, and continuing to be a major hit much like in Singapore and Malaysia, fan encounters like this might become the new normal for Xiu.

The series has already racked up more than 1.77 million views on TVBS' social media platforms since it debuted on Apr 6.