What was it like hanging out with the Emerald Hill cast on set in Malacca?
It was like crashing an exclusive party.
It has been years since Mediacorp produced a blockbuster period drama like Emerald Hill. So, when the opportunity arose to visit one of its filming locations in Malacca last July, 8days.sg jumped on it, especially this wide-eyed writer who had never visited a local drama set before.
Set in 1950s and 1970s Singapore, the 30-episode series is a spinoff the 2008 mega hit The Little Nyonya.
During our visit, we spent two afternoons at a grand mansion that had been transformed into a private social club on what is supposedly Club Street in the drama.
In many ways, it felt like we had crashed an exclusive party.
Between the occasional annoyed glares from the crew and the constant reminders to keep our voices down during interviews, we could almost hear their sighs of relief when we were finally about to leave.
Of course, it couldn’t have been easy for them either. They had a packed filming schedule to follow, all while ensuring we were out of their shots every half hour.
Well, no one ever said being on set was a cushy experience.
Here are some of the highlights from our trip:
MANSION-TURNED-SOCIAL-CLUB AKA FENG-JIE'S MANSION
Or so that’s what we were told.
And no, it isn’t a brothel either.
Rather, it was described as a social club that provided “special services”.
The establishment is owned by actress Aileen Tan’s character Feng-jie, and when we arrived, the 58-year-old was still in costume – dressed in a striking red qipao – as she warmly welcomed us on set.
We later found out that she had already completed all her scenes and had stayed in costume just to greet us.
THE MOST COVETED SPOT: A TINY AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM
Did we mention the sweltering heat and humidity of Malacca?
Part make-up unit, part rest area, this small, air-conditioned space that had two single beds was where the actors gathered when they were on set.
Given that it was also the only room in the house offering any semblance of cool air, it wasn’t long before we, too, sought respite inside while chatting with the cast.
OBSERVING ACTORS TASHA LOW AND CHEN TIANWEN FILMING A SCENE
No set visit would be complete without watching a scene being filmed.
We were lucky enough to observe actors Tasha Low and Chen Tianwen in action as they shot a tense scene where his character attempted to take advantage of hers.
With multiple takes required, it was amusing to watch Chen repeatedly try to remove his shirt, while Tasha giggled uncontrollably once the cameras stopped rolling.
The crew had to remind all of us – while stifling their own laughter – to keep it down.
ACTOR ROMEO TAN DOUBLED UP AS A BEHIND-THE-SCENES PHOTOGRAPHER ON SET
With gruelling filming schedules, we don't blame the actors for taking a break whenever possible.
But instead of relaxing, actor Romeo Tan was often seen with a camera in hand, snapping away on set.
It turns out Tan, who has a passion for photography, was asked if he could take behind-the-scenes shots, and he readily agreed.
We even caught him making the most of the golden hour, capturing shots of actress Ferlyn G.
When showing us his camera gear, he mentioned considering an upgrade. But after seeing his stunning pictures, we’re not sure he needs one.
This story was originally published in 8Days.