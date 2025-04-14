What was it like hanging out with the Emerald Hill cast on set in Malacca?

It has been years since Mediacorp produced a blockbuster period drama like Emerald Hill. So, when the opportunity arose to visit one of its filming locations in Malacca last July, 8days.sg jumped on it, especially this wide-eyed writer who had never visited a local drama set before.

Set in 1950s and 1970s Singapore, the 30-episode series is a spinoff the 2008 mega hit The Little Nyonya.

During our visit, we spent two afternoons at a grand mansion that had been transformed into a private social club on what is supposedly Club Street in the drama.

In many ways, it felt like we had crashed an exclusive party.



Between the occasional annoyed glares from the crew and the constant reminders to keep our voices down during interviews, we could almost hear their sighs of relief when we were finally about to leave.

Of course, it couldn’t have been easy for them either. They had a packed filming schedule to follow, all while ensuring we were out of their shots every half hour.

Well, no one ever said being on set was a cushy experience.

Here are some of the highlights from our trip: