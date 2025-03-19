Chantalle Ng on playing the villain of Emerald Hill: It’s her 'turn to scar' mum Lin Meijiao

It has been more than two hours since the media interviews began at the Emerald Hill press conference and Mediacorp actress Chantalle Ng is still going strong.

In fact, despite the buzzy atmosphere with interviews happening at every nook and cranny of the Peranakan Museum, we could hear the 29-year-old’s voice through the crowd.

When 8days.sg finally met Ng, she greeted us with an excited burst of energy as she towed her black trolly bag in which she stows a water bottle and an extra pair of shoes.

Yes, she is that bubbly.

It lies in sharp contrast to her Wednesday Addams-inspired-look – a black Ferragamo outfit paired with dark make-up.

“This look was entirely my team’s intention,” she laughed when we ask if there was a deeper message.