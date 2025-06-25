Mediacorp’s Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story to air on one of China’s top satellite channels later this year
The acclaimed drama series has been acquired by Chinese media conglomerate Shanghai Media Group and is slated to air on Dragon TV.
Mediacorp’s hit period drama series Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story has been acquired by Chinese media conglomerate Shanghai Media Group (SMG). It is set to air later this year on SMG’s Dragon TV, one of China’s top five satellite channels with over 360 million monthly viewers.
The announcement was made at SMG’s international audio-visual content cooperation and exchange forum held in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday (Jun 24).
Cast members Chantalle Ng and Tyler Ten attended the event and participated in a sharing session, offering insights into the show’s cultural backdrop and key character arcs.
“This latest acquisition is a powerful signal that Singapore stories continue to command a place on the world stage. It underscores the growing appetite for authentic local stories; and reaffirms the calibre of our creative talent, both cast and crew, in crafting premium content that resonates globally," said Virginia Lim, chief content officer of Mediacorp,
Lim added: "We hope Chinese audiences will enjoy Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya as much as they were captivated by The Little Nyonya, and will keep building on this momentum to bring even more distinctive Singaporean voices to international audiences.”
A spin-off of the popular 2008 series The Little Nyonya, Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story is set within a stately Peranakan mansion. The drama unfolds two gripping murder mysteries and follows the entwined lives of three “Little Nyonyas”.
Emerald Hill garnered over 1.67 million viewers on mewatch and Channel 8 and is the most-watched local Chinese drama on these platforms in the last five years.
The series also made history as the first Mediacorp Chinese drama to debut at No 1 on Netflix Singapore.
Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story is currently available across Southeast Asia via Netflix, to global travellers via Singapore Airlines’ inflight entertainment system KrisWorld, in Malaysia via Astro and in Taiwan via streaming platform friDAY and TVBS 42.