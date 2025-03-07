Emerald Hill’s Zoe Tay, Chantalle Ng and all-star cast share behind-the-scenes stories ahead of Netflix debut

Screenwriter Ang Eng Tee, who also gave us the story of The Little Nyonya, immersed himself in researching Peranakan history and culture so deeply that the material he has collected over the years is enough for many more dramas, he told us.

“During the course of my research, many Nyonyas told me their stories, and they were all amazing,” he recounted. “After The Little Nyonya, I said, ‘I still have many stories’. They said, ‘No rush, we’ll make another drama’. It’s been 17 years!”

The story of “a little girl wandering the streets who was adopted by a wealthy family and blossomed into an accomplished young lady” is one of the true stories he encountered. “She had been kidnapped when she was three years old. It was such good material, I had to write it into the show.”

In fact, “there were many such stories in that era. It’s up to us to uncover them,” he said. “I love Peranakan culture because it’s unique to Singapore and Malaysia, and so, we are the only ones who can make shows like these.”

The intricacies of Peranakan culture made an impression on the cast members, too. Zoe Tay, for one, declared she thinks the sarong kebaya worn by women is feminine, alluring and “sexy”, especially “the way it highlights the collarbones; the lace; the way the wrists and ankles are slightly revealed”.

Her only regret is that her powerful but kind matriarch character isn’t more like Lin Meijiao’s villainous one in The Little Nyonya, she said ruefully, adding that that would have been a lot more fun.