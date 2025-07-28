Mediacorp’s Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story to premiere on Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video in end-2025

Over 113 million subscribers on Chinese streaming giant Tencent Video will have access to Mediacorp’s blockbuster period drama, Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story in end-2025, following a newly inked licensing agreement, according to a press release.

This makes Tencent Video the digital home for both the original 2008 hit The Little Nyonya and its acclaimed spin-off, allowing viewers new and old to experience the entire Nyonya saga in one place.

This landmark streaming deal strategically complements the show's upcoming premiere on SMG's Dragon TV, announced last month, allowing the show to reach both television and digital streaming viewers.

Emerald Hill drew over 1.67 million viewers on mewatch and Channel 8 upon its debut in Singapore earlier this year, making it the most-watched local Chinese drama on these platforms in five years.

This statistic excludes viewership on regional and global platforms like Netflix Singapore, where it made history as the first Mediacorp Chinese drama to debut at No 1, a position it held for four weeks out of a total of seven consecutive weeks on the streamer’s Top 10 TV Programmes rankings.

“As a spin-off to The Little Nyonya, a classic IP that holds precious memories for a generation of viewers, Emerald Hill continues the legacy with polished production and a gripping storyline,” said a Tencent spokesperson.

“We’re confident it will captivate both new and returning audiences with its blend of Nanyang charm and modern storytelling, and become a new icon on Emerald Hill.”

Virginia Lim, chief content officer of Mediacorp shared: “Our ambition has always been to bring the Singaporean voice to the world stage, and this landmark deal with Tencent Video is a proud milestone in that journey.

“Now, millions of viewers can experience both the beloved original, The Little Nyonya, and its new chapter, Emerald Hill, on the same platform, creating a wonderful bridge between its original fans and a new generation of viewers.”

Produced by Mediacorp, Emerald Hill is a spin-off of the beloved 2008 hit The Little Nyonya. Set within the opulent confines of a sprawling Peranakan mansion, Emerald Hill unfurls across two gripping murder mysteries and the entwined lives of

three Little Nyonyas

–