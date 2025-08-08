Emerald Hill series success: Nominated at Seoul International Drama Awards 2025, makes free-to-air debut in Taiwan
The Mediacorp drama series continues its success with a nomination at this year's Seoul International Drama Awards, as well as being the first foreign acquisition in four years for Taiwan's Chinese Television System.
Mediacorp period drama Emerald Hill continues its streak of success, this time on the international stage.
On Wednesday (Aug 6), organisers of South Korea's Seoul International Drama Awards announced that the spin-off of 2008's The Little Nyonya has been nominated under the best series category at this year's event.
Nominated alongside Emerald Hill are Hong Kong's DID 12, South Korea's For Eagle Brothers, the Philippines' Saving Grace, Brazil's She's The One, Greece's The Beach and Turkiye's The Good & The Bad and The Nightfall.
Last year's iteration of the Seoul International Drama Awards saw Singaporean actor Desmond Tan named one of six winners of the Outstanding Asian Star award.
The final winners of Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 will be announced in September and the award ceremony will be broadcast on Oct 2 via SBS TV and YouTube.
Emerald Hill has also received the honour of being Taiwan public broadcaster Chinese Television System's (CTS) first foreign acquisition in four years. The series also marked CTS' first-ever acquisition of a Singapore drama for a primetime belt.
On Aug 4, Emerald Hill made its free-to-air debut on CTS and will air on the channel on weeknights from 8pm to 9pm.
In a statement, Virginia Lim, Mediacorp's chief content officer, said: “Emerald Hill’s primetime debut on CTS is another strong endorsement of our content – one we’re thrilled to see echoed in the positive reviews and audience reactions since its premiere.
“For a public broadcaster to select our drama as their first foreign drama acquisition in four years speaks volumes about its production quality and the universal resonance of authentic local stories. We hope this vivid window into the Peranakan world finds a special place in the hearts and homes of Taiwanese audiences and we remain deeply committed to exporting the best of Mediacorp to the world.”
In other good news, fans who have missed seeing the cast members of Emerald Hill together can look forward to a brand-new reality travelogue, Our Hillside Moments.
Starring Hsiu Chieh-kai, Jesseca Liu, Romeo Tan, Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng, Zhang Ze Tong, Tyler Ten and more, the series will provide an insight into the cast members' personal journeys and memories from Emerald Hill.
It will premiere on mewatch and Channel 8 from Sep 20, airing every Monday at 8pm.