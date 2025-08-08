Emerald Hill series success: Nominated at Seoul International Drama Awards 2025, makes free-to-air debut in Taiwan

Mediacorp period drama Emerald Hill continues its streak of success, this time on the international stage.

On Wednesday (Aug 6), organisers of South Korea's Seoul International Drama Awards announced that the spin-off of 2008's The Little Nyonya has been nominated under the best series category at this year's event.

Nominated alongside Emerald Hill are Hong Kong's DID 12, South Korea's For Eagle Brothers, the Philippines' Saving Grace, Brazil's She's The One, Greece's The Beach and Turkiye's The Good & The Bad and The Nightfall.

Last year's iteration of the Seoul International Drama Awards saw Singaporean actor Desmond Tan named one of six winners of the Outstanding Asian Star award.

The final winners of Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 will be announced in September and the award ceremony will be broadcast on Oct 2 via SBS TV and YouTube.