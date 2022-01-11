Can’t get enough of Emily In Paris? Seasons 3 and 4 have just been confirmed

Netflix has confirmed a two-season renewal for Emily In Paris. This is welcome news for fans who want more of the character played by actress Lily Collins, especially after the cliffhanger season two ender.

The streaming service announced the news on the Emily In Paris Instagram account on Monday (Jan 10) with a video montage of the character’s time in Paris and the words, “New Year, New Possibilities”.

The post was captioned: “Say ‘bonjour’ to 3 & 4! EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!”.

The renewal news comes less than three weeks after the second season premiered on Netflix on Dec 22.