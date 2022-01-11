Can’t get enough of Emily In Paris? Seasons 3 and 4 have just been confirmed
The Emmy-nominated series starring Lily Collins has been renewed by Netflix for another two seasons.
Netflix has confirmed a two-season renewal for Emily In Paris. This is welcome news for fans who want more of the character played by actress Lily Collins, especially after the cliffhanger season two ender.
The streaming service announced the news on the Emily In Paris Instagram account on Monday (Jan 10) with a video montage of the character’s time in Paris and the words, “New Year, New Possibilities”.
The post was captioned: “Say ‘bonjour’ to 3 & 4! EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!”.
The renewal news comes less than three weeks after the second season premiered on Netflix on Dec 22.
In the rom-com, Collins plays the titular character, Emily, an American marketing executive who landed her dream job in Paris.
The series faced criticism for its stereotypical depiction of the city’s inhabitants when the first season dropped in October 2020, and it continued to find detractors with its second season, most notably Ukraine’s culture minister, who took offence at the portrayal of a Ukrainian character in the series.
The show also found plenty of fans who enjoyed the drama, romance, fashion and the sights, even scoring an unexpected Emmy nomination for best comedy series in 2021.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Darren Star said he was “surprised that people would ever be offended by anything in the show”.
“We’re poking fun at a cliche, but they’re cliches that everyone has experienced at one time or another, both from the American point of view and the French point of view. That’s what it’s about.”
There’s no word yet on when fans can expect season three.