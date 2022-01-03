Oops! Harry Potter reunion show uses photo of Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson

The Harry Potter reunion special that's currently airing on HBO was supposed to be a fun trip down memory lane for Potterheads, a chance to see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and the rest together again.

Except for one hiccup involving another actress named Emma who was certainly not Hermione Granger.

During a segment of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, netizens spotted a childhood photo of a young actress wearing Minnie Mouse ears that was actually Emma Roberts of American Horror Story.