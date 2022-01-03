Oops! Harry Potter reunion show uses photo of Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson
The HBO special's small hiccup featured a childhood photo of the American Horror Story actress instead of Hermione Granger herself.
The Harry Potter reunion special that's currently airing on HBO was supposed to be a fun trip down memory lane for Potterheads, a chance to see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and the rest together again.
Except for one hiccup involving another actress named Emma who was certainly not Hermione Granger.
During a segment of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, netizens spotted a childhood photo of a young actress wearing Minnie Mouse ears that was actually Emma Roberts of American Horror Story.
"GUYS HELP ME THAT'S LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON,” one fan tweeted.
Another added: "Wow. The editors / producers of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts seriously used a picture of a young Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson. HOW did this get past everyone?!?!"
"I can't believe they put a baby picture of Emma Roberts in Return to Hogwarts instead of Emma Watson,” said a third.
The show’s producers have since acknowledged the mistake. “Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly,” they said, in a statement to entertainment portal EW.
Mistaken identity aside, the HBO Max special offered a few revelations regarding the 31-year-old Watson, including how she almost quit her role and having a huge crush on co-star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy.
"I think I was scared," she shared, about briefly toying with the idea of giving up being Hermione. "I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point when you were like... 'This is kind of forever now'."
She added: "The fame thing had finally hit home – in a big way. No one had to convince me to see it through. The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed and they all genuinely have each other's backs. How great is that?"
As for crushing on Draco, she recalled it was during a session where they were instructed to draw what their idea of God looked like. "Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard and I just don't know how to say it, but I just fell in love with him," she said, but added that there were no romantic sparks with the now-34-year-old.
For Felton, the feeling was a bit more brother-sister: "I was very protective of her… I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day."
You can catch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts on HBO Go via MeWatch.