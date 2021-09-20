Black wings and a lot of colour: Who wore what at the Emmy Awards 2021

Michaela Jae “Mj” Rodriguez wore vintage Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood, her hair flowing down her back, and Billy Porter worked large wings on his black trouser look at the slimmed-down Emmy Awards held on Sunday (Sep 19) (Monday morning, Singapore time)

Coming less than a week after the wild and sometimes wacky fashion of the Met Gala, glamour was back at the Emmys. There were looks of soft pink and yellow, statement minis in bright sequins – and Nicole Byer in a stunning strapless purple gown that was sure to land her a best-dressed spot.

Many, including Kate Winslet and Cecily Strong, went for classic black, the latter with a high slit and low plunge. Black isn't Cedric the Entertainer's style. The evening's host walked the red carpet in color-blocked shades of blue.

Porter worked the poses for the cameras, showing off his wings. “I am the fairy godmother. There is a theme going on,” Porter said of his recent turn in Cinderella.

OT Fagbenle, meanwhile, wore a traditional Nigerian look in red with black accents by a Lagos brand, Sofisticat.

Byer wore custom Christian Siriano. She thanked all the women who came before her to break the couture barrier for plus-size women, and she went for it in the strapless look with sheer layers that flowed to the ground.

And what did “Ted Lasso” himself wear? Jason Sudeikis, without his character's signature porn 'stache, showed off his Eazy-E socks tucked under a velvet suit of powder blue by Tom Ford.

“It's kind of like keeping everything in perspective," he said.