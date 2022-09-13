Emmy Awards: Stars look to keep cool on sweltering carpet

Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony's producers are promising a feel-good event – a phrase not applicable to several of the top nominated shows.

The best drama contenders include the violently dystopian Squid Game, bleak workplace satire Severance and Succession, about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee Ted Lasso, the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.

But after several pandemic-constrained awards seasons, Monday's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be big and festive, executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart said.

Early arrivals on the show's gold carpet struck a fun, upbeat tone despite temperatures being in the 80s (high 20s Celsius) with unseasonable humidity in downtown Los Angeles.

Phil Dunster locked arms with his Ted Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein and craned his head to make it look like the pair were a couple as they posed for photos.