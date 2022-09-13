Emmy Awards: Stars look to keep cool on sweltering carpet
Early arrivals on the show's gold carpet struck a fun, upbeat tone despite temperatures being in the 80s (high 20s Celsius) with unseasonable humidity in downtown Los Angeles.
Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony's producers are promising a feel-good event – a phrase not applicable to several of the top nominated shows.
The best drama contenders include the violently dystopian Squid Game, bleak workplace satire Severance and Succession, about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee Ted Lasso, the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.
But after several pandemic-constrained awards seasons, Monday's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be big and festive, executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart said.
Early arrivals on the show's gold carpet struck a fun, upbeat tone despite temperatures being in the 80s (high 20s Celsius) with unseasonable humidity in downtown Los Angeles.
Phil Dunster locked arms with his Ted Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein and craned his head to make it look like the pair were a couple as they posed for photos.
Glamour was back with some metallic sparkle and lots of bright colour as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and their fellow stars walked the gold carpet.
Lower, from Severance, donned a Venetian beaded gown in gold with matching elbow-length gloves. There were cut outs up top and thin embellished straps.
“It felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I have an appreciation for fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel great in it,” Lower told The Associated Press.
Jung Ho-yeon, the it girl and Louis Vuitton ambassador from Squid Game, wore an all-around, multicoloured figure-hugging look from the brand. It was custom in a tweed design with all-around sequins. Her jewels were Vuitton, too.
"I still can’t believe it. It hasn’t sunk in yet, but I’m just going to enjoy the day and cherish the moment,” she said of her nomination.
Elle Fanning wanted to honour the creatives on her show, Catherine, so she wore a black and pink gown embellished at the chest designed by Sharon Long. Fanning’s hair was in a pulled-back bob.
“I’ve always been inspired by the Old Hollywood glam of the ’50s,” said Fanning, a first-time nominee.
Hannah Waddingham, from Ted Lasso, wore Dolce & Gabbana with bedazzled high top sneakers on her feet. She showed off her comfy white shoes beneath her corseted strapless pink look.
Some of the men dismissed black for all-white tuxedos, including Nicholas Braun from Succession in a double-breasted tux from Christian Dior. Andrew Garfield also went for white.
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson is at her first Emmys. Masks aren’t required but COVID-19 testing was.
“I think people are hungry for celebration. I know I am. We’re still getting used to gathering and getting together,” she said on the carpet.
Inside, guests will find a similar seating arrangement to last year's scaled-down ceremony and its club-style table seating for nominees.
“They had a ball. They had a party. They celebrated themselves,” Stewart said, recalling a comment made by actor Sophia Bush at the evening's end: “Oh, my God, I actually had fun at the Emmys.”
The tables will be back and again reserved for nominees – and their “significants,” Stewart said – but there will be around 3,000 other guests seated traditionally in the temporarily reconfigured 7,000-seat Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
“When the nominees are having a great time that translates on screen," Hudlin said, citing the “passionate, touching” speeches delivered by winners.
Thompson, the veteran Saturday Night Live cast member taking his first turn as Emmys host, said he wants to enjoy the ceremony and make sure others do.
“This should be a night of appreciating artistry and creativity and removing the stress of it all out. I get it – it sucks to lose, and everybody’s picking outfits and trying to do the red carpet thing,” Thompson said. “But at the same time, it’s an awesome thing to be in the room on Emmys night, and I don’t want that to get lost in the stress.”
He doesn't expect anything mirroring the Will Smith-Chris Rock confrontation that cast a shadow over the Oscars earlier this year, Thompson said.
Although HBO's Succession, which won the best drama series award in 2020, and Ted Lasso from Apple TV+ are considered the frontrunners for top series honours, there's potential for surprises. Netflix's Squid Game, a global sensation, would be the first non-English language drama series to win an Emmy.
On the comedy side, ABC's acclaimed newcomer Abbott Elementary could become the first broadcast show to win the best comedy award since the network's Modern Family in 2014. It's also among the few contenders this year, along with Squid Game, to field a substantial number of nominees of colour.
At the Emmy creative arts ceremonies held earlier this month, the mockumentary-style show about educators in an underfunded Philadelphia school, won the trophy for outstanding comedy series casting. Succession won the drama series casting award.
The Crown, last year's big winner, wasn't in the running this time because it sat out the Emmys eligibility period. The dramatised account of Queen Elizabeth's reign and family life will return for its fifth season in November, as Britain mourns the loss of its longest-serving monarch who died Thursday at age 96.