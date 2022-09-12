Succession, Squid Game or a surprise? Emmy winners to be unveiled

Hollywood stars will gather on Monday (Sep 12) night to toast the best of television at the annual Emmy awards, where back-stabbing drama Succession will battle South Korean sensation Squid Game for the top prize.

The two are competing for the best drama series trophy at the red-carpet ceremony that will be broadcast live on Comcast Corp's NBC network and streamed on Peacock. Longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson will host the event starting at 5 pm in downtown Los Angeles (8am on Tuesday, Singapore time) .

Competition is tough, according to awards experts, with several shows and stars back in the running after COVID-related filming disruptions kept them away last year.

"We're seeing a lot of categories with contenders who have been mainstays for years, and they're competing against each other," said Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez.