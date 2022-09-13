Emmy Awards 2022: Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the winners

The HBO drama Succession and comedy Ted Lasso took top honours at the Emmy Awards in a ceremony that spread its awards between repeat winners and also honored several first-timers.

Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart collected back-to-back acting trophies, while Zendaya picked up her second drama actress prize for Euphoria.

Several new Emmy winners were minted, with Lizzo, Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game and Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary collecting trophies.

“Thanks for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” said Zendaya, a two-time winner for Euphoria, the drama series about teens and their tough coming-of-age.

“My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people. Thank you for everyone who has shared your story with me. I carry them with me, and I carry them with” her character, Rue, as well, Zendaya said.