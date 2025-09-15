Emmy Awards 2025: Netflix’s Adolescence wins big, teen actor Owen Cooper makes history

Searing teen murder saga Adolescence was the big winner at Sunday's (Sep 14) Emmy Awards, claiming eight prizes including best limited series, while The Pitt prevailed in a tight race for best drama at television's equivalent of the Oscars.

Seth Rogen's Hollywood satire The Studio dominated the comedy categories, earning best series honours and an overall total of 13 Emmys – a new record for comedies.

Adolescence was arguably 2025's most talked-about TV hit. The British series for Netflix is the grim cautionary tale of a fictional 13-year-old schoolboy arrested on suspicion of murdering a female classmate with a knife.

Its examination of toxic masculinity among young boys, and the horrific messages they are exposed to via smartphones and social media, prompted debate around the world.

"We never expected our little program to have such a big impact," said co-creator Stephen Graham, who plays the teen suspect's father.

The series earned a whopping 140 million views in its first three months on Netflix. Each of its four episodes are shot in a single take.