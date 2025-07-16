Severance leads Emmy nominees with 27 and The Studio tops comedies as Apple TV+ dominates

Wyle, who was nominated five times without a win for ER, could join Scott to make best actor in a drama a two-man race, with both seeking their first Emmy.

The broadcast networks have largely become Emmy non-entities in the top categories. Oscar-winner Kathy Bates was a big exception this year. She’s considered a heavy favoUrite to win best actress in a drama for CBS’ Matlock. She's the first person nominated in the category from a network show since 2019, and would be the first to win it since 2015. At 77, she's also the oldest ever nominee in the category.

ABC’s Abbott Elementary, which has kept hope alive for the networks in recent years, got six nominations including acting and writing nods for creator Quinta Brunson.

HBO IS STILL KING IN OVERALL NUMBERS

The Last Of Us brought in 16 nominations in drama categories for HBO to add to the elite cable and streaming giant's totals run up by The White Lotus, The Pitt and The Penguin. Bella Ramsey got a nod for best actress in a drama for The Last Of Us. Pedro Pascal was nominated for lead actor despite appearing in only about half of the season's episodes.

HBO with its streaming counterpart HBO Max has been so prolific for decades in Emmy nominations that it almost felt like an off year without it having a Succession or a Game Of Thrones atop the drama category. But it definitely wasn't. It led all outlets with 142 nominations, the most it's ever gotten.

Netflix followed with 120 nominations overall, including 11 for Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story and 10 for Black Mirror.

Apple TV+ had 79 nominations overall.

Shrinking added to its total with seven in the comedy categories, including acting nominations for Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.

Andor represented Disney+ with 14 nominations. The gritty series from the Star War” galaxy is up for best drama series and a slew of technical categories. Forest Whitaker was nominated for best guest actor in a drama.

He's one of several Oscar winners in the guest acting categories along with Scorsese, Howard and Jamie Lee Curtis and Olivia Colman for their performances in The Bear.

Andor star Diego Luna was surprisingly omitted from the lead actor in a drama category. Other snubs included former Emmy powerhouses The Handmaid's Tale, which got just one nomination, and Squid Game, which got none.

Actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announced the nominations in key categories.

SEVERANCE DELIVERS BIG FOR APPLE TV+

Severance has become a signature show for Apple TV+. The streamer has gotten plenty of Emmy nominations for dramas including The Morning Show and Slow Horses, and Ted Lasso thrived the comedy side.

But Apple has lacked the kind of breakaway prestige drama that HBO seems to produce perennially. Severance became its most-nominated show ever and could easily become its biggest winner when the Emmys are handed out in September, reaching the upper echelons previously enjoyed by Succession and Shogun, which left room for others by taking this year off.

Cherniss said Apple TV+, which has been knocked as the streamer with big stars and big budgets for shows that go unnoticed, was rewarded for taking big swings.

“Severance is such an ambitious show," he said, adding that “all of the shows that have been nominated took big risks.”

HOW STREAMING HAS CHANGED TV AND THE EMMYS

All the shows are living in the splintered world of the streaming era, and like the Oscars its most acclaimed nominees rarely have the huge audience they once did. While an impressive average of 10 million people per episode watched Wyle on The Pitt on HBO Max, according to Warner Bros Discovery, 30 years ago an average of 30 million sat down and watched him on ER on NBC.

The broadcast networks rotate on who airs the Emmys. This year is CBS' turn. It will air the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sep 14. Nate Bargatze is slated to host.