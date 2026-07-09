The Pitt leads with 25 Emmy nominations and Hacks breaks record for comedies with 24

BIG DAY FOR BATEMAN, SHORT AND BRUNSON

Many close observers also think this will be the year the perennially nominated Martin Short wins best actor in a comedy for Only Murders In The Building. He was nominated for three trophies, including nods for his producing of Only Murders In The Building and hosting The Match Game. A Netflix documentary about him, Marty, Life is Short, also got two nominations.

Jason Bateman got four nominations, for his performing and producing on both Black Rabbit and DTF St. Louis.

ABCs Abbott Elementary remained a rare bright spot for the traditional broadcast networks that have been marginalised in top categories by cable and streaming shows. Creator, star and two-time Emmy winner Quinta Brunson was nominated for three more, and the show got seven.

REINER, SWIFT, BUNNY AND FOX ARE AMONG THE NOTABLE NOMINEES

The vast range of Emmy categories brings unexpected stars and beloved figures into the mix.

Rob Reiner, who was killed along with wife Michele Singer Reiner in December, has a chance at his third Emmy. He was nominated for guest actor for The Bear, about 50 years after winning two for his acting on All In The Family.

Five-time Emmy winner Michael J Fox, also got a nomination in the same category for playing a patient with Parkinson’s disease, which the actor was diagnosed with in the 1990s, on Shrinking.

The Super Bowl halftime show is nearly always nominated, but this year's featuring Bad Bunny on NBC went above and beyond with nine nominations.

Swift's “Eras Tour” concert special got five nominations days after her marriage to Travis Kelce, one of them for the singing superstar herself as producer. She has one previous Emmy, for interactive media in 2015, to go with her 14 Grammys.

And after a year of targeting from the Trump administration for late-night hosts and their shows, the now-off-the-air Late Show With Stephen Colbert got nine nominations and Jimmy Kimmel Live! got six.

BEEF AND EUPHORIA ARE BACK IN THE MIX

Netflix’s Beef was tops in the limited or anthology series categories with 16 nominations. Beef had a dominant first season in 2023, and the anthology’s all-new grudge holders, Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac and Charles Melton, all got nominations.

Euphoria made its Emmys return after a long absence and got seven nominations. Zendaya, who won best actress in a drama for the first two seasons in 2020 and 2022, got a nod for the recently aired third season.

Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller announced the nominees at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sep 14. Mariska Hargitay, the longtime star of NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, will host and is a double nominee for directing and producing the documentary My Mom Jayne.

LIST OF NOMINEES IN TOP CATEGORIES

Drama series

The Diplomat; The Gilded Age; A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms; Paradise; The Pitt; Pluribus; Slow Horses; Your Friends & Neighbors

Comedy series

Abbott Elementary; The Bear; Hacks; Margo’s Got Money Troubles; Nobody Wants This; Only Murders in the Building; Shrinking; Widow’s Bay

Limited series, anthology series or movie

All Her Fault; The Beast in Me; Beef; DTF St. Louis; Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Drama actor

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Mark Ruffalo, Task; Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat; Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Drama actress

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age; Chase Infiniti, The Testaments; Keri Russell, The Diplomat; Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus; Zendaya, Euphoria

Supporting actor drama series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt; Billy Crudup, The Morning Show; Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt; Gerran Howell, The Pitt; Jack Lowden, Slow Horses; Tom Pelphrey, Task; Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Supporting actress drama series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt; Fiona Dourif, The Pitt; Allison Janney, The Diplomat; Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt; Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt; Julianne Nicholson, Paradise; Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Comedy actor

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man; Steve Carell, Rooster; Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay; Jason Segel, Shrinking; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Comedy actress

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles; Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback; Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting actor comedy series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons; Paul W. Downs, Hacks; Harrison Ford, Shrinking; Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles; Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay; Michael Urie, Shrinking; Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Supporting actress comedy series

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay; Hannah Einbinder, Hacks; Janelle James, Abbott Elementary; Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay; Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles; Megan Stalter, Hacks; Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Lead actor limited series, anthology series or movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait; Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit; Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story; Oscar Isaac, Beef; Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Lead actress limited, anthology series or movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me; Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures; Carey Mulligan, Beef; Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette; Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Supporting actor limited, anthology series or movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis; Richard Gadd, Half Man; David Harbour, DTF St. Louis; Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis; Charles Melton, Beef; Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Supporting actress limited, anthology series or movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis; Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault; Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story; Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis; Youn Yuh-jung, Beef; Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette