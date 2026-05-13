Malay music icons Ziana Zain and Anuar Zain to stage joint Singapore concert in September titled Empat

Good news for fans of Malay music icons Ziana Zain, 58, and Anuar Zain, 56, in Singapore: You can listen to hits from both siblings live in one place this September. The beloved singers will hold a joint concert, alongside their niece, singer-actress Ernie Zakri, 33, and her husband, singer-composer Syamel, 32, on Sep 26 at The Star Theatre.

Titled Empat, four in Malay, the concert will see the family singing their respective hit songs, including Lelaki Ini (This Man), Madah Berhelah (Hollow Words), Masing Masing (Individually) and Kau Pun Sama (You're The Same).

Tickets for the Empat concert will go on sale at 10am on Friday (May 22) via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging between S$108 and S$288.