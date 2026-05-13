Malay music icons Ziana Zain and Anuar Zain to stage joint Singapore concert in September titled Empat
Malaysian music icons and siblings Ziana Zain and Anuar Zain will perform in Singapore on Sep 26 as part of the Empat concert, alongside their niece, singer-actress Ernie Zakri, and her husband, singer-composer Syamel.
Good news for fans of Malay music icons Ziana Zain, 58, and Anuar Zain, 56, in Singapore: You can listen to hits from both siblings live in one place this September. The beloved singers will hold a joint concert, alongside their niece, singer-actress Ernie Zakri, 33, and her husband, singer-composer Syamel, 32, on Sep 26 at The Star Theatre.
Titled Empat, four in Malay, the concert will see the family singing their respective hit songs, including Lelaki Ini (This Man), Madah Berhelah (Hollow Words), Masing Masing (Individually) and Kau Pun Sama (You're The Same).
Tickets for the Empat concert will go on sale at 10am on Friday (May 22) via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging between S$108 and S$288.
Ziana Zain and Anuar Zain entered the entertainment industry at different times, with Anuar gaining recognition in the 80s for the now-evergreen Hari Raya song, Suasana Hari Raya. He went on to work as a flight attendant for 10 years before making his comeback as a singer in 1998. Since then, he has released a bevy of iconic songs like Keabadian Cinta (Enternal Love) and Mungkin (Maybe).
Ziana, on the other hand, put out her first album in 1991, which became a bona fide hit and launched her into superstardom. More than 30 years later, she remains one of the biggest names in the Malaysian entertainment industry, with a repertoire of numerous chart-topping singles and movies.
Ernie Zakri, the daughter of Ziana Zain and Anuar Zain's cousin, became a household name after winning a singing competition in 2009. Likewise, her husband, Syamel, got his start in 2015 through another singing competition.
Following intense speculation on the nature of their relationship after their string of duets, the couple announced their engagement in 2020 and got married the following year.