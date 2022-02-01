Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno is now a number 1 hit song

It looks like it’s impossible not to talk about Bruno anymore. The hit song from the animated Disney film Encanto has topped the US’ Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first Disney song to do so since Aladdin’s A Whole New World back in 1993.

For the record, that other relatively recent Disney earworm, Let It Go from Frozen, only peaked at number 5 back in 2015.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno – which was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and refers to the supposedly shady uncle the entire family in the movie would rather not, well, talk about – has been streamed 34.9 million times, according to Billboard.

In doing so, it toppled Adele’s Easy On Me, which was at the top for 10 weeks. One more week and it would’ve surpassed Hello as her biggest song ever. Until Bruno’s pop-salsa song came along and became a favourite on TikTok, where it has been trending over the past month.

The entire Encanto soundtrack also spent its third week at top spot on the Billboard 200. Other songs, such as Surface Pressure, have also been charting on the Hot 100 chart.