Taiwanese band Energy to perform with busker Jeff Ng outside The Cathay on Oct 4

If you happen to be around Orchard Road on Friday night (Oct 4), you could be lucky enough to see – or hear – a free concert by Taiwanese boy band Energy.

All five members will join local busker Jeff Ng, better known as the "Cathay busker" or JeffHelloMusic on his social media channels, for a special performance outside The Cathay from 9.30pm to 10pm.

Energy is in Singapore for a public fansign at Tampines Hub on Saturday at 6pm to interact with fans, ahead of their concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next month.

The fansign event is open to public, but fans who have purchased tickets to Energy's Nov 23 concert will have the "exclusive chance" to get their tickets signed on the spot, concert promoter Live Nation Singapore said in a press release.

"While patrons are encouraged to print their tickets on A4 paper, physical thermal tickets will also be available for printing at the venue."

Fans interested in participating in the fansign on Saturday can still purchase their concert tickets via Ticketmaster.