Taiwanese band Energy to perform with busker Jeff Ng outside The Cathay on Oct 4
All five members of Energy will also interact with fans at a public fansign at Tampines Hub on Saturday (Oct 5) at 6pm, ahead of their concert in November.
If you happen to be around Orchard Road on Friday night (Oct 4), you could be lucky enough to see – or hear – a free concert by Taiwanese boy band Energy.
All five members will join local busker Jeff Ng, better known as the "Cathay busker" or JeffHelloMusic on his social media channels, for a special performance outside The Cathay from 9.30pm to 10pm.
Energy is in Singapore for a public fansign at Tampines Hub on Saturday at 6pm to interact with fans, ahead of their concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next month.
The fansign event is open to public, but fans who have purchased tickets to Energy's Nov 23 concert will have the "exclusive chance" to get their tickets signed on the spot, concert promoter Live Nation Singapore said in a press release.
"While patrons are encouraged to print their tickets on A4 paper, physical thermal tickets will also be available for printing at the venue."
Fans interested in participating in the fansign on Saturday can still purchase their concert tickets via Ticketmaster.
Friday night’s somewhat surprise concert with Ng, whose regular busking shows outside The Cathay went viral on TikTok in 2022 and led to his performances drawing crowds in the thousands, is not an anomaly for Energy.
The band also staged a surprise performance at Mayday's Kaohsiung concert in April 2023. Four months later, Energy's original five members signed on with B'in Music, the same agency as Mayday.
Formed in 2002, Energy released a string of hit songs including Let Go and Love Me For Another Day. However, for various reasons including conflicts with the previous management, some of the group's members left over the years. The band went on hiatus in 2009.