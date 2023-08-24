Logo
Original members of Taiwanese boy band Energy have signed with Mayday's agency
The group recently had a surprise performance at Mayday's concert in Kaohsiung in April 2023.

The members of Energy at a meet-up in July 2023. (Photo: Instagram/yeh_naiwen)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
24 Aug 2023 02:02PM
On Wednesday (Aug 23), Taiwanese media outlet Ctwant reported that the five original members of popular boy band Energy – Yeh Nai Wen (Milk), Kuo Wei Yun (Toro), Hsiao Ching Hung (Edy), Hsieh Kun Da and Chang Shu Wei – have signed on with B'in Music, the same agency as Mayday.
This news comes months after Energy's surprise performance at Mayday's Kaohsiung concert in April 2023 which saw the former performing their hit song Let Go. 

The group later reunited for a photo shoot with GQ Taiwan in April where they shared their feelings about their career. When asked about their future plans, Hsieh responded with: "Actually, we're just taking (it) one step at a time. Right now, we're thinking about what we're going to have for dinner."

Following the interview, Yeh created a Facebook post asking: "If all five members formed a new band and two of them are fathers, would anybody support them?"

The post prompted a wave of enthusiastic replies from fans, including Taiwanese singer Tien Du who commented: "Women are ready to grab tickets for the concert!"

Energy first debuted in 2002 and released a string of hit songs including Let Go and Love Me For Another Day. In 2003, Kuo left the group due to conflicts with the management. In 2005, Yeh followed suit, starting his own management company.

Source: CNA/hq

