Original members of Taiwanese boy band Energy have signed with Mayday's agency

Following the interview, Yeh created a Facebook post asking: "If all five members formed a new band and two of them are fathers, would anybody support them?"

The post prompted a wave of enthusiastic replies from fans, including Taiwanese singer Tien Du who commented: "Women are ready to grab tickets for the concert!"

Energy first debuted in 2002 and released a string of hit songs including Let Go and Love Me For Another Day. In 2003, Kuo left the group due to conflicts with the management. In 2005, Yeh followed suit, starting his own management company.