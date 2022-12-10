English rock band Arctic Monkeys to perform in Singapore on 28 Feb 2023

Formed in High Green, Sheffield in 2002, the foursome has released seven albums to date.

The band’s debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not became the fastest selling debut album in UK chart history on its release in 2006. The release of subsequent albums Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007), Humbug (2009), Suck It And See (2011), AM (2013), Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino (2018) and The Car (2022) consolidated their position as one of the most successful British bands.

The band also released a live album Arctic Monkeys Live At The Royal Albert Hall in 2020 in aid of the War Child UK.

Their latest album The Car, released earlier this year, includes hit singles There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, Body Paint and I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am ranked on the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200.

Their legendary single Do I Wanna Know has been streamed one billion times.