Enhypen fans rally behind Heeseung as Singapore supporters send protest truck
Singapore Engenes have sent a protest truck to Hybe's headquarters in South Korea.
Following the sudden news on Tuesday (Mar 10) that Enhypen member Heeseung was leaving the K-pop group, fans have been making their voices heard.
A petition on Change.org calling for Heeseung to remain in the group while pursuing solo work surpassed 1.2 million signatures, while protest trucks have appeared outside Hybe's headquarters in South Korea.
Singapore fans have now also joined the effort, sending their own protest truck with a message of support: “We stand by you, Enhypen is always 7. Love, Singapore Engenes.”
Enhypen’s label, Belift Lab, a subsidiary of entertainment giant Hybe, announced on Tuesday that the 24-year-old singer would depart from the group while remaining signed to the company to pursue solo activities. They added that discussions with the members revealed Heeseung’s “distinct musical vision,” which they chose to respect while planning the group’s future direction.
On Wednesday, Belift Lab told Billboard: “We concluded that allowing Heeseung to focus fully on his career as a solo artist, rather than pursuing solo activities within the team, would be the most fulfilling approach for both Enhypen and Heeseung.”
Engenes (fans of Enhypen) were left shocked by the announcement, given that the band was still in the midst of group activities following their album release in January.
Fans’ emotions were on full display during Enhypen’s video-call fansign event on Wednesday.
Heeseung’s session was cancelled, but the remaining six members – Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki – met fans virtually as they signed albums, with fans later claiming that some members appeared emotional or on the verge of tears as they received words of encouragement.
More changes appear to be taking place as Belift Lab announced on X on Thursday that the group's YouTube series, En-O' Clock "will be taking a short break". The series, which releases a new video every Thursday, will "return with even better content in April", according to the post.
After the announcement of his exit, Heeseung addressed fans in a handwritten letter on Weverse. He wrote, "I am well aware of your concerns and the various discussions. I will work diligently to prepare so I can meet you again soon.”
"Knowing how much you've loved and cared for me despite my shortcomings, I feel deeply sorry for causing you surprise and worry,” he added.
Formed through the survival show I-Land, Enhypen debuted in 2020 with the mini album Border: Day One and has since released hits like Bite Me, No Doubt and Knife.
The group most recently visited Singapore in October for a three-night concert, during which they spoke with CNA Lifestyle.