Enhypen fans rally behind Heeseung as Singapore supporters send protest truck

Following the sudden news on Tuesday (Mar 10) that Enhypen member Heeseung was leaving the K-pop group, fans have been making their voices heard.

A petition on Change.org calling for Heeseung to remain in the group while pursuing solo work surpassed 1.2 million signatures, while protest trucks have appeared outside Hybe's headquarters in South Korea.

Singapore fans have now also joined the effort, sending their own protest truck with a message of support: “We stand by you, Enhypen is always 7. Love, Singapore Engenes.”