Enhypen member Heeseung leaves K-pop boy band, will remain as solo artiste under group's label
On Tuesday (Mar 10), South Korean music label Belift Lab announced that Heeseung, a member of Enhypen, will be leaving the K-pop group.
In a statement on its social media pages, Belift Lab – a subsidary of entertainment conglomerate Hybe – said that the decision came after "in-depth discussions" with the members of Enhypen about "the future they envision and the direction of the team".
"It became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it," wrote Belift Lab.
"As such, Heeseung will be parting ways with Enhypen and Enhypen will continue official activities henceforth as a group of six members."
This means that the remaining members are Enhypen are Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-Ki.
The company also revealed that the 24-year-old Heeseung will remain as an artiste under Belift Lab and is currently preparing a solo album.
"It’s difficult to relay the whole process through a short notice, but this decision comes after extensive deliberation. We understand that this news is a lot to process and may be received with mixed reactions. Nevertheless, we hope you understand that this decision was made for the future of Enhypen and Heeseung."
Following the announcement, Heeseung took to fan platform Weverse to reassure fans. Posting a handwritten letter, Heeseung said that after much deliberation, he decided to approach fans in a better way, "following the direction the company proposed".
"I am well aware of your concerns and the various discussions. I will work diligently to prepare so I can meet you again soon," he added. "Knowing how much you've loved and cared for me despite my shortcomings, I feel deeply sorry for causing you surprise and worry."
Formed via the survival competition show I-Land, Enhypen debuted in 2020 with the mini album Border: Day One and has since released a slew of hits, including Bite Me, No Doubt and Knife.
The group was recently in Singapore last October for their three-night concert, where they spoke with CNA Lifestyle.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Hybe for comments.