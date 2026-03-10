Enhypen member Heeseung leaves K-pop boy band, will remain as solo artiste under group's label

South Korean music label Belift Lab announced on Tuesday (Mar 10) that Heeseung, a member of Enhypen, will be leaving the K-pop boy group.

In a statement on its social media pages, Belift Lab – a subsidary of entertainment conglomerate Hybe – said that the decision came after "in-depth discussions" with the members of Enhypen about "the future they envision and the direction of the team".

"It became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it," wrote Belift Lab.

"As such, Heeseung will be parting ways with Enhypen and Enhypen will continue official activities henceforth as a group of six members."

This means that the remaining members are Enhypen are Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-Ki.