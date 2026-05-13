Former Enhypen member Heeseung, now known as Evan, to make solo debut in June
“Further details will be announced at a later date,” his label Belift Lab said.
Heeseung, former member of K-pop group Enhypen, is set to make his solo debut as Evan this June.
His agency Belift Lab announced on Monday (May 11) that Evan – whose real name is Lee Hee-seung – will release his first single in June, marking the official start of his solo career.
“Further details will be announced at a later date,” the label said.
The announcement comes months after Evan’s departure from the group in March which sent shockwaves across the fandom. The label had said the decision came after "in-depth discussions" with the group’s members about "the future they envision and the direction of the team".
At the time, the Belift Lab said it was evident that the 24-year-old singer had “his own distinct musical vision” and both parties mutually agreed to part ways, with Enhypen continuing as a six-member group and Evan pursuing his individual aspirations under the same label.
After his departure, the singer solidified the dawn of a new era with his new stage name, Evan.
According to his official profile on Belift Lab’s website, the name represents an “alternate dimension of his identity”. Through this new persona, he aims to deliver a sound shaped by his own musical style and “emotional depth”.
Evan is set to take the stage as a soloist after his debut, starting with Busan One Asia Festival on Jun 28, and Kcon LA 2026 in Los Angeles on Aug 16.
Evan debuted in Enhypen as Heeseung in 2020 and was widely recognised as one of the group’s standout all-rounders, known for his vocals, rap and stage performance.