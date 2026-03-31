Enhypen announces world tour, the K-pop group’s first after Heeseung’s departure, with Singapore as a stop

K-pop boy group Enhypen is embarking on a world tour, with Singapore as one of the stops.

The group’s label, Belift Lab, made the announcement on Tuesday (Mar 31), stating that the group, now with six members, will tour across South and North America, Asia and Europe, starting in Seoul from May 1 for their Blood Saga world tour.

The Singapore concert will take place on Mar 14, 2027.

Ticketing details, including venue and ticket prices, have not been released.

Other Asian shows include Macau, Tokyo, Aichi, Jakarta, Fukuoka and Osaka, with additional shows to be announced in the future.