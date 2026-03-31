Enhypen announces world tour, the K-pop group’s first after Heeseung’s departure, with Singapore as a stop
Enhypen, now with six members, will perform in Singapore on Mar 14, 2027.
K-pop boy group Enhypen is embarking on a world tour, with Singapore as one of the stops.
The group’s label, Belift Lab, made the announcement on Tuesday (Mar 31), stating that the group, now with six members, will tour across South and North America, Asia and Europe, starting in Seoul from May 1 for their Blood Saga world tour.
The Singapore concert will take place on Mar 14, 2027.
Ticketing details, including venue and ticket prices, have not been released.
Other Asian shows include Macau, Tokyo, Aichi, Jakarta, Fukuoka and Osaka, with additional shows to be announced in the future.
This tour announcement comes weeks after Enhypen’s line-up change with Heeseung’s departure from the group on Mar 10. Heeseung will continue as a solo artiste under the same label, while the group will continue with six members – Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki.
Enhypen concluded their last world tour in October 2025, during which they stopped in Singapore for a three-night concert. The timing of the Blood Saga world tour in light of the recent conclusion of their last tour and Heeseung’s exit has sparked concern and criticism among fans.
One fan commented on X: “A world tour again?!?? Give them a break! Bring back Heeseung!”
Another pointed out that it hasn't even been a month since Heeseung left and a world tour is just going to make the group members tired again. "What is wrong with Belift?"
Responding to queries from CNA Lifestyle about Heeseung's departure at the time, Hybe said it was decided "through mutual discussion" and “in-depth conversations about both the team's path forward and the individual visions each member holds for their future”. Despite backlash from fans, Belift Lab has confirmed that Heeseung will not return to the group and will remain a solo artiste.
Nevertheless, there's plenty in store for the group.
Enhypen will kick off Hybe’s new original podcast, Stan:A – featuring a diverse lineup of hosts and guests across music and culture – with a series titled The Blood Diary.
Spotify dropped a trailer on Mar 30, where group members shared some tales as the others tried to identify the hidden “liar”, drawing listeners into the game.
The first episode will premiere on Apr 3 at 7pm Singapore time exclusively on Spotify.
New episodes will be released every other Friday at the same time, starring different members.