Eric Nam to perform in Singapore in November for There And Back Again world tour
The Korean-American singer-songwriter will be performing at Gateway Theatre on Nov 14.
Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam announced on Wednesday (Aug 24) that he will perform in Singapore on Nov 14 as part of his There And Back Again world tour.
Nam is also set to hold concerts in the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan and South Korea as part of the same tour, which is titled after his sophomore album released earlier this year. He was last on tour in Asia in 2020.
His Singapore concert will be held at Gateway Theatre and tickets will go on sale on Sep 8 at 10am on ericnam.com.
According to the press release announcing his latest Asia tour, Nam has been performing in North America and Europe since the release of his album, and had sold out all 45 of his shows. A check on his website at the time of writing shows that he’s performing in Australia and New Zealand in September, with a couple of sold-out dates in Auckland and Melbourne.
Nam was born in Atlanta, USA, and has made a successful career in the Korean entertainment industry.
It was announced last week that Nam will be making his acting debut in a Hollywood film co-produced by Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi and Jason Park, with the latter making his directorial debut. Titled Transplant, the psychological thriller will also star Bill Camp, Michelle Ok Kyung Lee, April Grace and Adam Arkin. Nam will play Jonah Yoon, a top surgical resident at an elite hospital.