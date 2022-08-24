Eric Nam to perform in Singapore in November for There And Back Again world tour

Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam announced on Wednesday (Aug 24) that he will perform in Singapore on Nov 14 as part of his There And Back Again world tour.

Nam is also set to hold concerts in the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan and South Korea as part of the same tour, which is titled after his sophomore album released earlier this year. He was last on tour in Asia in 2020.

His Singapore concert will be held at Gateway Theatre and tickets will go on sale on Sep 8 at 10am on ericnam.com.

According to the press release announcing his latest Asia tour, Nam has been performing in North America and Europe since the release of his album, and had sold out all 45 of his shows. A check on his website at the time of writing shows that he’s performing in Australia and New Zealand in September, with a couple of sold-out dates in Auckland and Melbourne.