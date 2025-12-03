Malaysian superstar Erra Fazira set to marry entrepreneur boyfriend on Dec 12

Popular Malaysian actress-singer Erra Fazira, 51, is set to marry her entrepreneur boyfriend Ezwan Zain, 44, on Dec 12. The Sembilu star confirmed the news during a press conference for the remake of her iconic song, Cinta Abadi, on Tuesday (Dec 2).

Following a performance of the song, Erra, whose real name is Fazira Wan Chek, was asked if Dec 12 was the date "for good news".

Battling tears, Erra confirmed that "if all goes well", she will be getting married on that date.

"These are happy tears, not sad ones," she joked while making the announcement.