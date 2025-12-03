Malaysian superstar Erra Fazira set to marry entrepreneur boyfriend on Dec 12
Erra Fazira revealed her wedding plans during a press conference for the remake of her iconic song, Cinta Abadi, on Tuesday (Dec 2).
Popular Malaysian actress-singer Erra Fazira, 51, is set to marry her entrepreneur boyfriend Ezwan Zain, 44, on Dec 12. The Sembilu star confirmed the news during a press conference for the remake of her iconic song, Cinta Abadi, on Tuesday (Dec 2).
Following a performance of the song, Erra, whose real name is Fazira Wan Chek, was asked if Dec 12 was the date "for good news".
Battling tears, Erra confirmed that "if all goes well", she will be getting married on that date.
"These are happy tears, not sad ones," she joked while making the announcement.
Erra's relationship with Ezwan first became public in January this year. The couple reportedly started dating in August 2024.
This marks Erra's third marriage. She was previously married to KRU member Yusry Abdul Halim from 2003 to 2006, and to Engku Emran Engku Zainal Abidin from 2007 to 2014 – with whom she shares a daughter.
Ezwan is a widower with one child.