Esquire Singapore responds to criticism over use of AI for Mackenyu story, calls it a ‘deliberate creative decision’
The publication faced backlash for its March cover story, which featured an interview with the One Piece actor that was generated by an AI program.
Esquire Singapore has issued a response, following backlash for its AI-generated cover story of One Piece star Mackenyu, which ran in its March issue.
Esquire Singapore told CNA Lifestyle that the use of AI was intentional and aligned with the issue’s theme, Echoes.
The publication said: "Mackenyu was offered to us for our March cover. However, due to his demanding schedule, he was only able to complete a photo shoot and was unable to respond to our interview questions in a timely manner. After several attempts to secure his responses, we chose to pivot the editorial approach to align with the March issue’s theme: Echoes.
"The use of AI was a deliberate creative decision intended to reflect this theme; exploring the 'echo' of a persona in the digital age in the absence of the physical subject. We were transparent about this experimental approach as our goal was to explore the intersectionality of celebrity and tech within the Echoes context.
"We appreciate the dialogue this piece has sparked among our readers and the industry. We have noted the feedback for future editorial considerations, and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of traditional media."
Esquire Singapore's March issue featured the Japanese-American actor who is best known for his role as Roronoa Zoro in Netflix’s adaptation of One Piece. The series' second season was released on Mar 10.
The feature was published online on Mar 6 and appeared in print, but gained wider attention weeks later after circulating on fan forums and social media platforms, including Bluesky, Reddit and Instagram.
The use of AI was disclosed in the article, with Esquire Singapore explaining that they had pulled Mackenyu's "verbatim from previous interviews and fed them through an AI programme to formulate new responses”.
The resulting piece was presented in a question-and-answer format, covering topics such as the actor's personal boundaries, mental health and family values. The article also disclosed that it was “produced with Claude, Copilot, and edited by humans”.
Online reaction was largely negative. Many users responded in shock, describing the piece as “pretentious”, “dubious” and “an insult to journalism”.
A few compared the interview to the 1966 Esquire article by Gay Talese, Frank Sinatra Has a Cold, a profile which was famously written without direct access to the singer. However, other users argued that the Mackenyu piece differed in its reliance on AI, calling it “lazy journalism” and lacking creativity.
Advertising news platform Marketing Interactive reported that the backlash comes amid declining public trust in media. Citing data from media analytics software Carma, it said sentiment around the article was “overwhelmingly critical”, with 83.3 per cent negative, 14.5 per cent neutral and 2.2 per cent positive responses.
Marketing Interactive added that the controversy highlighted broader concerns about “consent and representation, trust and erosion of credibility, and labour and craft”, noting that keywords such as “violate” and “morals” appeared frequently in online discussions.