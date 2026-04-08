Esquire Singapore responds to criticism over use of AI for Mackenyu story, calls it a ‘deliberate creative decision’

Esquire Singapore has issued a response, following backlash for its AI-generated cover story of One Piece star Mackenyu, which ran in its March issue.

Esquire Singapore told CNA Lifestyle that the use of AI was intentional and aligned with the issue’s theme, Echoes.

The publication said: "Mackenyu was offered to us for our March cover. However, due to his demanding schedule, he was only able to complete a photo shoot and was unable to respond to our interview questions in a timely manner. After several attempts to secure his responses, we chose to pivot the editorial approach to align with the March issue’s theme: Echoes.

"The use of AI was a deliberate creative decision intended to reflect this theme; exploring the 'echo' of a persona in the digital age in the absence of the physical subject. We were transparent about this experimental approach as our goal was to explore the intersectionality of celebrity and tech within the Echoes context.

"We appreciate the dialogue this piece has sparked among our readers and the industry. We have noted the feedback for future editorial considerations, and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of traditional media."