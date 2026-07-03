Actress-host Eswari Gunasagar speaks out after AI-generated fake images of her surface online

Singaporean actress-host Eswari Gunasagar has spoken out after becoming the target of AI-generated images depicting her with another man, highlighting the dangers of non-consensual AI-generated imagery, as well as the victim-blaming that follows.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday (Jul 2), the 36-year-old said a man had used artificial intelligence to create a fake image of the two of them closely together at a beach, depicting her in a bikini.

"I've never uploaded pictures of myself in a bikini before, so I can see why this was worrying to my parents, especially," she said.

Eswari, who married her longtime partner Shane Meyers in May, said she first learnt about the Facebook post after people alerted her to it. She reported the post and messaged the man, warning that she would file a police report if he did not remove it.

Although he did not respond, the post was taken down, leading her to believe the matter had been resolved.

The following day, however, Eswari's father told her that a friend had found another post on the man's Facebook profile.

According to Eswari, the man falsely claimed that she was his wife, accused her of "bullying" him, said he wanted to file a personal protection order against her, and included a caption expressing a desire to sexually assault her.

"My father was worried, and I told him, 'Don't worry. I'm going to make a police report,'" she said.

The Ah Girls Go Army actress said she subsequently lodged a police report, took screenshots of the posts and shared them on her own social media accounts, urging people to report the profile.