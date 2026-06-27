Dua Lipa interrupts Portugal coach Roberto Martinez's press conference ahead of Euro 2024 clash

Martinez even swayed a little in his chair while workers tried to find a way to silence the music.

"Dua Lipa's supporting Portugal, I believe," he said.

Lipa – the three-time Grammy-winning, London-born, British Albanian singing powerhouse – is a huge soccer fan and has been at countless major events in recent years. And when Martinez was asked later in his news conference about the balance of his midfield play so far in the tournament, he couldn't resist bringing the talk back to the music.

"Balance and Dua Lipa, those were the two main topics," Martinez said.