Bulgaria wins the 70th Eurovision song contest with the party anthem Bangaranga

ECLECTIC AND OUTRAGEOUS

The political tensions have clouded a contest that, over the decades, has given the world the perfect pop of Abba’s Waterloo and the ageless Nel blu, dipinto di blu – better known as Volare – along with a host of Euro-pop party anthems.

The musicians had just three minutes to win over millions of viewers who, along with national juries of music professionals, pick the winner.

Jets of flame, glitter guns and wind machines worked overtime in a show that celebrated Europe’s eclectic musical tastes.

Serbian metal band Kravina offered hard rock angst, as did Romania’s Alexandra Capitanescu with the provocatively titled Choke Me. Albania’s Alis used a brooding choral sound to pay tribute to mothers on Nan.

Cypriot contestant Antigoni had the crowd on its feet with dance floor filler Jalla.

British act Look Mum No Computer’s jokey novelty song Eins, Zwei, Drei was followed by Monroe, a soaring soprano from France with Regarde!

Female solo artists dominated: An empowering power ballad from Germany’s Sarah Engels, gospel-tinged R&B from Poland’s Alicja, ethereal beauty from Ukraine’s Leleka, techno-pop from Sweden’s Felicia.

Male soloists were well represented too, by the likes of Aidan from Malta, Denmark’s Soren Torpegaard Lund, rock-edged singer Jonas Lovv from Norway, classic Italian crooner Sal Da Vinci and hometown hero Cosmo, representing Austria with a pleasing retro-techno sound.

Australian star Delta Goodrem showed what a diva should be like with her slick midtempo ballad Eclipse – and a bravura performance that sees her raised into the air above a glittery piano. A European country would likely host for Australia next year if she wins.

Bettan from Israel was loudly cheered, though there was a smattering of boos as he performed Michelle, a rock ballad in Hebrew, French and English. Earlier in the week, four people were ejected for trying to disrupt his semifinal performance.

Party rap with a political edge was in the house thanks to Moldova and Greece. Rapper Satoshi’s ebullient Viva, Moldova was a love letter to Europe from a country moving toward the European Union after decades in Moscow’s orbit. Greek artist Akylas’ song Ferto, or Bring It, provides a playful take on conspicuous consumption in a country still scarred by the economic wounds of the 2008 financial crisis.

Both are likely to score highly with viewers, though national juries, which tend to be more impressed by technical excellence, may be less impressed. Winners are chosen by a mix of votes from the two, translated into points by a system confusing even to Eurovision fans. The act with the most points wins, and its country gets to host the competition next year.

Finland is the favourite in betting odds with Liekinheitin, or Flamethrower, a fiery duet between the singing of pop star Pete Parkkonen and the fiddling of classical violinist Linda Lampenius.

But Eurovision often produces surprises.