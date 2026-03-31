Eurovision launching Asia edition, grand final to take place in Bangkok in November

The iconic Eurovision Song Contest is expanding beyond Europe, with organisers announcing that an Asian edition of the competition will debut in 2026.

The grand final of the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov 14, 2026 as the host city of the competition.

According to organisers, the event will feature national selection shows across participating countries in the lead-up to the final, where representatives will perform live and showcase the diversity of Asia’s music.

So far, broadcasters from 10 countries across Asia have confirmed their participation. They are Bangladesh’s NTV, Bhutan’s Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS), Cambodia’s TV5 Cambodia, Laos’ Vientiane Capital Television (VTE9), Malaysia’s Media Prima (TV3), Nepal’s Himalaya TV, the Philippines’ ABS-CBN, South Korea’s ENA (SK Telecom/KT Group), Thailand’s Channel 3 and Vietnam’s Vietnam Television (VTV3).

More countries are expected to join in the coming months.

The competition is being organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Voxovation, in partnership with S2O Productions.