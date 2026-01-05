Ant-Man and Lost star Evangeline Lilly has brain damage after falling 'face-first' into boulder

Canadian actress Evangeline Lilly, 46, has been left with brain damage following an accident in 2025. The Lost star previously revealed in May last year that she had sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) after fainting and falling “face-first into a boulder".

Recently, Lilly, who also starred in Marvel's Ant-Man films, took tests to examine how she has been impacted but the results weren't good news.

In a video shared to Instagram, she said: “It’s late on January 1, the first day of 2026, and I’m entering into this new year – the year of the horse – with some bad news about my concussion.

“The results came back from the scans. Almost every area of my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity.

“So, I do have brain damage from the TBI, and possibly other factors going on.”