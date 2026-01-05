Ant-Man and Lost star Evangeline Lilly has brain damage after falling 'face-first' into boulder
Tests have shown Evangeline Lilly has been left with brain damage following an accident in 2025.
Canadian actress Evangeline Lilly, 46, has been left with brain damage following an accident in 2025. The Lost star previously revealed in May last year that she had sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) after fainting and falling “face-first into a boulder".
Recently, Lilly, who also starred in Marvel's Ant-Man films, took tests to examine how she has been impacted but the results weren't good news.
In a video shared to Instagram, she said: “It’s late on January 1, the first day of 2026, and I’m entering into this new year – the year of the horse – with some bad news about my concussion.
“The results came back from the scans. Almost every area of my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity.
“So, I do have brain damage from the TBI, and possibly other factors going on.”
That being said, Lilly is ready to embark on the "hard work" of "fixing" her medical problems and noted the positives of her health struggles meant she had enjoyed a "restful" end to the year.
“I don’t look forward to it because I feel like hard work is all I do,” she continued.
“But that’s okay, my cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to 2025.”
Noting she'd experienced "the most restful holiday" season she'd ever had, Lilly added: “That’s a good thing. [I’m] feeling extraordinarily grateful and blessed to be able to play one more day, one more year on this beautiful living planet. That is my concussion update. Thank you all for caring.”
Back in May, Lilly detailed her accident on Instagram, writing: “I fainted at the beach, and fell face-first into a boulder.
"At the hospital, the nurses and doctor went straight into action, more determined to find the cause of my blackout than to stitch up the hole punctured into my face by the rock. I smiled wryly at them: ‘You won’t find anything.’”