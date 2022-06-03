'You’re no Star Wars fan': Ewan McGregor responds to racist messages against Obi-Wan co-star

In the video, McGregor thanked Star Wars fans for making Obi-Wan Kenobi the most-watched Disney+ series premiere of all time over the weekend. He then went on to address the messages sent to Ingram, saying that reading them “broke his heart”.

He added: “Moses is a brilliant actor. She is a brilliant woman. And she is absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening.

“I just want to say as the lead actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses.”