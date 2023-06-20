EXO's Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin to stay with SM Entertainment after clearing up 'misunderstanding'

EXO fans can finally rest easy. Weeks after filing a lawsuit against SM Entertainment, the K-pop group's members Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin have settled their differences with the company and will continue with their contracts.

On Monday (Jun 19), Korean media outlet Star News reported that SM Entertainment had released a statement announcing that they have resolved their conflict with the three idols.

"The company and the three artists have had enough time to discuss all the issues openly. We are pleased to inform you that, through this, we were able to resolve differences of opinion that occurred due to misunderstandings and reach a mutually amicable agreement."

SM added: "While acknowledging and maintaining the contractual relationship between the company and the three artists, we have decided to continue carrying out EXO activities more actively through some discussions and revisions. We listened to and understood the thoughts of all three artists and also conveyed our position in detail. The three artists were also open-minded and understood our position regarding artist contracts. Accordingly, the company and the three artists promised to further solidify our relationship in the future by going through a process of mutually equal discussions and corrections."

SM also apologised for previously claiming that Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin were being influenced by external parties.

"We initially received a report that a third party was approaching the three artists with unreasonable intentions and mentioned this as the main cause of the dispute. However, through this discussion, we learnt that there was a misunderstanding. We would like to take this opportunity to express our apologies to those concerned for causing concern with our announcement."

"We and the three artists would like to express our apologies to the fans, EXO members and those who trusted and waited for EXO. We will do our best to repay the support of the many people who have supported us."