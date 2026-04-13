EXO’s Chen in Singapore: A rare, intimate show where he took selfies with every fan
EXO's lead singer Chen wowed with his powerhouse vocals in a two-and-a-half hour show on Apr 12 at Capitol Theatre before snapping a 1:1 selfie with every attendee that night.
In an era of tiered ticket perks and exclusive fan benefits, a one-on-one selfie with the artiste is typically reserved for a select few. At EXO Chen’s concert in Singapore, it was extended to everyone in the room.
On Sunday (Apr 12), EXO’s lead singer and vocal powerhouse Chen took to the stage at Capitol Theatre for his first-ever solo concert here. He didn’t just perform, he also stayed on afterwards to personally snap a photo with every fan in attendance.
It was a fan service moment that felt almost unreal in today’s concert economy. Regardless of the ticket – VIP or Cat 1 – every attendee was entitled to a one-on-one selfie with Chen at no additional cost.
The process was tightly run. Phones were passed down an orderly line of staff (with strict no screen recording rules) and each interaction lasted about five seconds. Brief, but enough for a quick greeting, a thank you, or a few breathless words exchanged.
Despite the speed, Chen remained warm and present throughout, greeting each fan with the same level of sincerity. Starting from the back and moving forward, even after a few hundred attendees had already taken their photos, my turn – seated in the ninth row – came in about an hour.
Nonetheless, the well-coordinated effort by organisers ensured things moved smoothly. It’s easy to wish for more time, but the scale of the gesture – a guaranteed up-close moment with the artiste – made the brevity feel like a fair trade-off.
Before that came a two-and-a-half hour concert that leaned into what Chen's known for best: vocals, emotion and connection.
Singapore marked the final stop of his Arcadia tour, which has travelled to Seoul, Taipei, Yokohama, Jakarta, Manila, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.
The setlist was thoughtfully paced throughout the show. Opening with mid-tempo tracks such as No Gravity and Fall In Love Again, he eased into more introspective moments. On the ballad Photograph, which he described as a song meant to offer comfort during difficult times, the atmosphere softened, only to build back up again as the show headed to its high-energy crescendo at the end, with pop-rock tracks like Broken Party and Arcadia.
Even at full intensity, his live delivery never wavered. Each high note landed with a power that cemented his reputation as one of K-pop’s strongest vocalists, but it was his stage presence that truly anchored the night. His command over the audience meant he easily shifted the mood across genres with the kind of control that only comes with 14 years of experience, after making his EXO debut back in 2012.
The venue’s approximate 800-something capacity lent the night an intimacy that larger arenas lack. Between songs, Chen spoke candidly, often in ways that felt unscripted, sharing stories and cracking jokes with the crowd.
During Beautiful Goodbye, his debut song as a soloist, he also stepped off the stage and went up-close to the audience, inviting fans to sing along – a segment that many eagerly anticipated way before the show began.
Even as a solo act with just a live band, Chen filled the space with ease. The show didn’t need to be grand. There were no pyrotechnics or confetti drops, just a singer deeply immersed in his craft.
But more than that, Chen didn’t just fill the room with his voice. He made sure he didn't leave until he had met every single person in it.