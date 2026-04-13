EXO’s Chen in Singapore: A rare, intimate show where he took selfies with every fan

It was a fan service moment that felt almost unreal in today’s concert economy. Regardless of the ticket – VIP or Cat 1 – every attendee was entitled to a one-on-one selfie with Chen at no additional cost.

The process was tightly run. Phones were passed down an orderly line of staff (with strict no screen recording rules) and each interaction lasted about five seconds. Brief, but enough for a quick greeting, a thank you, or a few breathless words exchanged.

Despite the speed, Chen remained warm and present throughout, greeting each fan with the same level of sincerity. Starting from the back and moving forward, even after a few hundred attendees had already taken their photos, my turn – seated in the ninth row – came in about an hour.

Nonetheless, the well-coordinated effort by organisers ensured things moved smoothly. It’s easy to wish for more time, but the scale of the gesture – a guaranteed up-close moment with the artiste – made the brevity feel like a fair trade-off.

Before that came a two-and-a-half hour concert that leaned into what Chen's known for best: vocals, emotion and connection.