K-pop powerhouse EXO to perform in Singapore in July
EXO is performing in Singapore for one night on Jul 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of the group's sixth tour, EXO Planet 6 - EXhOrizon.
EXO-Ls, the moment you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. For the first time in almost seven years, K-pop group EXO is ready to Growl in Singapore on Jul 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The announcement was made on the group’s Instagram page on Wednesday (Jan 28), where they revealed their sixth tour, EXO Planet 6 – EXhOrizon.
Details, including ticket sales, will be announced at a later date.
EXO last performed in Singapore in 2019 for EXO Planet #5 – EXplOration. Taking place in the midst of military enlistments and before a full hiatus, the group's last performance in Singapore was as a sextet (Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai, Sehun).
In 2017, they performed with an eight-member line-up for EXO Planet #3 – The EXO'rDIUM.
While the group has been away from the Singapore stage for almost seven years, their solo concerts here never ceased. In 2025, Kai made a stop for his first solo concert in June, DO for his first solo concert tour in August, and Baekhyun ended off his first solo world tour here in November.
EXO Planet 6 – EXhOrizon will begin with a three-day stint in Seoul at KSPO Dome, starting Apr 10, just two days after the group’s 14th debut anniversary on Apr 8. This will be followed by Ho Chi Minh City, Nagoya, Bangkok, Macau, Osaka, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Tokyo, Kaohsiung, and ending off in Singapore.
This tour had been teased by the group over the past few months, with the last mention being at the post-release live showcase of EXO’s eighth studio album, Reverxe, on Jan 19.
Announced amid legal battles between SM Entertainment and subunit EXO-CBX members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin, and the absence of Lay from ongoing group promotions for Reverxe, it remains to be seen how many members will participate in the tour.
Meanwhile, EXO's most recent album, Reverxe, has garnered acclaim, including topping the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 46 regions worldwide.