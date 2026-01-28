K-pop powerhouse EXO to perform in Singapore in July

EXO last performed in Singapore in 2019 for EXO Planet #5 – EXplOration. Taking place in the midst of military enlistments and before a full hiatus, the group's last performance in Singapore was as a sextet (Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai, Sehun).

In 2017, they performed with an eight-member line-up for EXO Planet #3 – The EXO'rDIUM.

While the group has been away from the Singapore stage for almost seven years, their solo concerts here never ceased. In 2025, Kai made a stop for his first solo concert in June, DO for his first solo concert tour in August, and Baekhyun ended off his first solo world tour here in November.

EXO Planet 6 – EXhOrizon will begin with a three-day stint in Seoul at KSPO Dome, starting Apr 10, just two days after the group’s 14th debut anniversary on Apr 8. This will be followed by Ho Chi Minh City, Nagoya, Bangkok, Macau, Osaka, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Tokyo, Kaohsiung, and ending off in Singapore.

This tour had been teased by the group over the past few months, with the last mention being at the post-release live showcase of EXO’s eighth studio album, Reverxe, on Jan 19.