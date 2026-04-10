K-pop group EXO’s July concert tickets go on sale from Apr 20, prices start from S$248

There will be two ticket presales starting from Apr 20 before the general sale on Apr 22.

The first will be the EXO-L membership presale held on Apr 20 from 12pm to 11.59pm. This will be open to all those who register on Weverse during the registration period of Apr 9 from 11am to Apr 11 at 11am. The EXO-L membership number will be the promo code for the presale.

The second will be the Live Nation presale on Apr 21, from 12pm to 11.59pm. All Live Nation members can access this presale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.

The general sale will begin from Apr 22 at 12pm, open to everyone signed into their Ticketmaster account.

Ticket prices start from S$248. VIP packages start from S$368 with benefits including a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard, access to the pre-show soundcheck party and a dedicated VIP merchandise booth lane.