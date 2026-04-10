K-pop group EXO’s July concert tickets go on sale from Apr 20, prices start from S$248
EXO will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jul 26.
After almost seven years, K-pop powerhouse EXO is performing in Singapore again on Jul 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
After the initial announcement on Jan 28 which unveiled the group’s sixth tour, EXO Planet #6 – EXhOrizon, ticketing details were announced on Thursday (Apr 9).
Participating in the tour will be Suho, Chanyeol, DO, Kai and Sehun, while Lay, Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin will be absent.
There will be two ticket presales starting from Apr 20 before the general sale on Apr 22.
The first will be the EXO-L membership presale held on Apr 20 from 12pm to 11.59pm. This will be open to all those who register on Weverse during the registration period of Apr 9 from 11am to Apr 11 at 11am. The EXO-L membership number will be the promo code for the presale.
The second will be the Live Nation presale on Apr 21, from 12pm to 11.59pm. All Live Nation members can access this presale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.
The general sale will begin from Apr 22 at 12pm, open to everyone signed into their Ticketmaster account.
Ticket prices start from S$248. VIP packages start from S$368 with benefits including a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard, access to the pre-show soundcheck party and a dedicated VIP merchandise booth lane.
On Apr 7, the group also released a cinematic teaser of their tour – EXO Planet #6 – EXhOrizon – which will begin with a three-day stint in Seoul at KSPO Dome, starting Apr 10.
This will be followed by Ho Chi Minh City, Nagoya, Bangkok, Macau, Osaka, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Tokyo, Kaohsiung, and ending off in Singapore.
EXO last performed in Singapore in 2019 for EXO Planet #5 – EXplOration. Taking place in the midst of military enlistments and before a full hiatus, the group's last performance in Singapore was as a sextet (Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai, Sehun).
The group, formed in 2012, rose to prominence with their hit single Growl and 2013 debut album XOXO.
They released their eighth full-length album, Reverxe, on Jan 19, their first in three years.