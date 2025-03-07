Kai of K-pop group Exo to perform in Singapore in June
The 31-year-old South Korean entertainer will stage his first tour since completing his military service.
Get ready for Mr Rover in the flesh this June as South Korean singer Kai will stage his first solo concert in Singapore titled Kaion. The 31-year-old member of the K-pop boy group Exo will be performing at The Star Theatre on Jun 21.
Kaion also marks Kai's first concert tour since completing his mandatory military service in February this year.
The Kaion tour will kick off with a two-night show at Seoul's OIympic Handball Gymnasium on May 17 and 18. Other stops on the tour include Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok and Hong Kong.
More details on Singapore show's, including ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.
Regarded as one of the best dancers in K-pop, Kai debuted as a member of Exo in 2012. The group went on to become of the most successful boy bands in history, with an array of hits including Growl, Monster and Ko Ko Bop.
He made his solo debut in 2020 with the extended play Kai which was certified platinum. Early this month, Kai's agency SM Entertainment confirmed that he is working on a new mini album that's slated to be released in April.