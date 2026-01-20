EXO's first album in 3 years, Reverxe, sees K-pop group reclaiming its Crown
The K-pop icons released their eighth studio album, Reverxe, on Monday (Jan 19), with the title track Crown.
K-pop supergroup EXO dropped their latest album, Reverxe, on Monday (Jan 19) with the title track Crown. Reverxe, the group's eighth studio album, is a comeback shaped by as much uncertainty as anticipation.
Announced amid an ongoing legal battle between SM Entertainment and subunit EXO-CBX members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin over contractual and payment issues, this album was initially expected by many fans to be EXO’s first full-group comeback with all nine members since ending their military hiatus in September 2025.
However, it proceeds without the trio – two of EXO’s main vocalists Chen and Baekhyun, and the backbone of the group’s signature harmonies, Xiumin. Their absence was bound to shape how the album would be heard.
Nonetheless, the remaining six members pressed forward and delivered an album that peels back the layers and echoes EXO’s very identity: their vocal prowess, theatrical lore and cohesion.
Nearly 14 years since their debut, EXO holds their own even in the tides of shifting trends and circumstances. They lean heavily into their legacy and what first set them apart, redistributing roles and going beyond their official positions. Rappers moved into melodic territory and vocalists experimented with rhythmic delivery. Despite an apparent sonic difference with three instrumental members, the album still solidifies EXO’s identity as an all-rounded vocal group.
Their adaptability is best demonstrated in the album’s title track, Crown. Opening with an already-catchy verse by rapper Chanyeol, the hard-hitting dance track boldly blurs boundaries between genres. It brings bass tones, high notes, and vocal belts together in classic EXO fashion – layered vocals by DO and Suho in the bridge against intense rap verses by Chanyeol and Sehun, with vital supporting vocals by Kai and Lay reinforcing that EXO flavour.
Visually, Crown’s music video further amplifies its impact, bringing back the lore of superpowers and parallel universes that has followed EXO since their debut.
Lyrically, the song likens a precious existence to a crown coveted by countless people, vowing to protect it to the very end – a metaphor that resonates strongly given the group’s current circumstances.
Where Crown reaffirms legacy, Back It Up boldly looks to the future. First unveiled at the Melon Music Awards on Dec 20, 2025, the track divided fans over whether it leaned too heavily into a more aggressive sound. The track is built over a heavy bass, loud and rhythmic chorus, and a video game-like soundscape – complete with laser sounds and a distorted voice yelling “Shot!”.
The divide, however, points back to what is missing – the grounding presence of CBX’s voices which have been central to EXO’s vocal identity. Nonetheless, this track reiterates the remaining members’ adaptability as choruses were delivered with force, embellished with vocal runs as the track ended off with Lay and Suho’s dramatic belts which provided a familiar anchor. Complete with a catchy chorus and high-energy choreography, Back It Up stands as a solid title-track contender.
Beyond its lead singles, Reverxe also delves into a mix of dance-driven, R&B-leaning and fusion pop tracks that create an atmospheric listening experience.
Suffocate stands out among them, pairing a restrained groove with sultry, controlled vocals. Even here, rapper Sehun’s turn in the melodic bridge echoes EXO’s emphasis on an all-rounded and unique vocal performance regardless of positions. Moonlight Shadows, the album’s shortest track, offers a subtle yet cinematic moment. The R&B-forward vocals with rich synth textures and subtle electronic pulses make for a perfect midnight listen.
More straightforward tracks like Crazy, Back Pocket, and Touch & Go carry energy and bring variety to the album, but remain less distinctive. While they showcase the group’s vocal versatility, they feel sonically repetitive as some blend into one another. Although they are still saved by well-executed bridges or shifts in tempo and are enjoyable in the moment, they are not among the album’s most memorable tracks.
One of the album’s more unexpected turns comes from Flatline, a mid-tempo pop-rock track that sounds right out of a Korean drama. Its acoustic guitar melodies and mysterious synths lend it a euphoric and cinematic sound, while its lyrics tell a tale of their own, comparing life to a voyage at sea and portraying their soulmate as a shining, guiding landmark. It’s a beautiful soundscape accompanied by a majestic story, setting EXO up in a new style of storytelling with their voices.
The album closes with a song as gentle as the opening was powerful – I’m Home. It’s a stripped-back pop ballad layered with delicate piano melodies and strings. While the absence of CBX is once again felt, especially given their impact on past ballads, I’m Home makes for a heartwarming conclusion to the album.
Despite Lay’s limited participation in promotions due to his commitments in China, his presence is strongly felt through Reverxe. His growth as a solo artiste and leader in the C-pop scene is evident, and he brings a distinct flavour and confidence that fans will recognise.
Commercially, however, the album sales initially saw a dip. Despite that, global support for EXO still gushes in as Reverxe simultaneously topped the QQ Music digital album sales chart in China, achieving a double platinum certification, ranked first on the overall and Korean music video charts, secured the top nine places on the integrated K-pop chart across five Tencent Music platforms, and claimed first place on the KuGou Music digital album sales chart. The album has also clinched the number one spot on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 35 regions worldwide, including Singapore.
Whether the group goes on to become an octuple million seller with this album remains to be seen.
EXO’s leader Suho revealed during the post-release showcase that the group will embark on a tour in April, which coincides with its 14th anniversary. It remains to be seen how many members will be a part of this tour.
For now, EXO remains firmly seated on their throne, and Reverxe makes it clear that EXO’s Crown is not easily taken.