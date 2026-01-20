EXO's first album in 3 years, Reverxe, sees K-pop group reclaiming its Crown

The divide, however, points back to what is missing – the grounding presence of CBX’s voices which have been central to EXO’s vocal identity. Nonetheless, this track reiterates the remaining members’ adaptability as choruses were delivered with force, embellished with vocal runs as the track ended off with Lay and Suho’s dramatic belts which provided a familiar anchor. Complete with a catchy chorus and high-energy choreography, Back It Up stands as a solid title-track contender.

Beyond its lead singles, Reverxe also delves into a mix of dance-driven, R&B-leaning and fusion pop tracks that create an atmospheric listening experience.

Suffocate stands out among them, pairing a restrained groove with sultry, controlled vocals. Even here, rapper Sehun’s turn in the melodic bridge echoes EXO’s emphasis on an all-rounded and unique vocal performance regardless of positions. Moonlight Shadows, the album’s shortest track, offers a subtle yet cinematic moment. The R&B-forward vocals with rich synth textures and subtle electronic pulses make for a perfect midnight listen.

More straightforward tracks like Crazy, Back Pocket, and Touch & Go carry energy and bring variety to the album, but remain less distinctive. While they showcase the group’s vocal versatility, they feel sonically repetitive as some blend into one another. Although they are still saved by well-executed bridges or shifts in tempo and are enjoyable in the moment, they are not among the album’s most memorable tracks.

One of the album’s more unexpected turns comes from Flatline, a mid-tempo pop-rock track that sounds right out of a Korean drama. Its acoustic guitar melodies and mysterious synths lend it a euphoric and cinematic sound, while its lyrics tell a tale of their own, comparing life to a voyage at sea and portraying their soulmate as a shining, guiding landmark. It’s a beautiful soundscape accompanied by a majestic story, setting EXO up in a new style of storytelling with their voices.

The album closes with a song as gentle as the opening was powerful – I’m Home. It’s a stripped-back pop ballad layered with delicate piano melodies and strings. While the absence of CBX is once again felt, especially given their impact on past ballads, I’m Home makes for a heartwarming conclusion to the album.