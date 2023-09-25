Expend4bles opens with epic flop while Nun 2 claims top spot again at the US box office

In third, A Haunting In Venice earned US$6.3 million. Kenneth Branagh’s third Agatha Christie adaptation, following 2017’s Murder On The Orient Express and 2022’s Death On The Nile, has drawn in over US$25.3 million after two weeks.

The Equalizer 3, starring Denzel Washington, only dropped to fourth place with US$4.725 million. In four weeks, it has grossed US$81.1 million domestically.

Barbie, the biggest movie of 2023, is still carrying some momentum from the summer into the fall season. The Greta Gerwig box-office smash ranked in the top five, earning US$3.2 million this week and a domestic total of more than US$630 million after a 10-week period.

Sixth place went to My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, with US$3 million, while It Lives Inside opened its first week with US$2.6 million. The Sony film Dumb Money, a dramatisation of the GameStop stock frenzy, stayed put in the eighth position for a second week in a row with US$2.5 million.

Blue Beetle fell to ninth, with US$1.8 million, and Oppenheimer rounded out the top 10 with US$1.6 million. The Christopher Nolan film has garnered US$321 million domestically.

In all, it was another slow output for box office figures as many Hollywood projects are still on hold due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and Writers Guild of America strikes.