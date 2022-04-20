Exploding Kittens card game coming to Netflix as animated series and mobile game

Welcome to the Exploding Kitten Universe. The popular card game will soon be expanded to include an animated series and a mobile game, both of which are being developed by streaming service Netflix.

The adult animated comedy series will be produced by genre veterans and King Of The Hill creators, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

Expected to hit the streaming service in 2023, it will be voiced by Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Abraham Lim (Clickbait, The Boys), Lucy Liu (Shazam, Elementary), Ally Maki (Wrecked, Toy Story 4), Mark Proksch (What We Do In The Shadows, Better Call Saul) and Sasheer Zamata (Woke, Home Economics).

The series follows the conflict between Heaven and Hell as it intensifies when both God and the Devil are sent to earth in the bodies of “chunky house cats”.

The mobile game will available a lot earlier – in May this year. It will retain the original gameplay where players draw cards and try to avoid the Exploding Kitten, with two new and exclusive cards added to the deck for the mobile version.

The first card, Radar, reveals to players the position of the Exploding Kitten closest to the top of the deck, while the second, Flip Flop, reverses the order of the cards in the deck. The mobile game has both single and multiplayer options and will be free to Netflix members.

Netflix head of adult animation, Mike Moon, said in a release that this first-of-its-kind “co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground” for the streaming platform. “And we couldn’t think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century!”