Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin wants to try her hand at rom-com

Park expressed that Singapore was the one place she had to include in her fan meet tour, and thanked her fans profusely for the love and support they’ve shown.

Watching her speak, I couldn’t help but be amused by how much effort she’d put into connecting with local fans. “Singapore shiok!” (with two thumbs up), “I’m happy lah!”, “I miss you lah!”, “I miss you leh!” and “thank you lah!” came up regularly during the session.

Besides Singlish, she also said “nice to meet you” in Mandarin during the fan meet.

And since first impressions do indeed matter, we asked her what she thought of Singapore: “Clean, city-like, and very, very nice,” she said.

On where she would like to visit while in Singapore, popular attractions Universal Studios Singapore and Botanic Gardens came up tops. She also divulged that chilli crab was what she would have for lunch after the fan meet.

ON WHAT UNIVERSITY MEANT TO HER

We’re impressed by Park's long career (she started acting at five years old!), but also impressed that she completed her double major – psychology and media communications – in university.

To Park, her university life meant acting took a backseat. But it also meant she was able to focus on character development – no, not of her K-drama character, but of “human Park Eun-bin”.

Her time in university was essential for her to “complete growing as human Park Eun-bin, rather than actress Park Eun-bin.” She quickly added, “Oops, I didn’t mean I’m perfect now, just that I’m a better person than I was before.”

ON HER ACTING CAREER AND HER NEXT K-DRAMA GENRE