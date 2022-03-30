The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct

They were "manini" incidents – a Hawaii Pidgin term that can mean minor or small – such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people, Quiocho said.

Miller was arrested at Margarita Village shortly after midnight on Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was released after paying US$500 bail.

Several hours after posting bail, police were called to escort him off a Hilo property, Quiocho said.

According to court records, two people filed a petition on Tuesday for a temporary restraining order against Miller for that incident.

Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them, the petition said.

The couple's petition accuses Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

Miller's agent and lawyers didn't immediately return messages seeking comment on Tuesday.

Miller, who has been credited as the first out LGBT person to play a lead role in a major superhero film, has played hyper-verbal outcasts in movies big (Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them) and small (We Need To Talk About Kevin and The Perks Of Being A Wallflower).

Miller also has a key role in the upcoming Harry Potter-universe film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.